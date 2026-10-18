US Army unveils Indo-Pacific game plan for dealing with China
The US Army just rolled out a new game plan for dealing with China in the Indo-Pacific.
The focus? Smarter, longer-range strikes and tougher military bases, plus better air and missile defenses.
It's also shaking up its supply chains so troops can get what they need, even if things get chaotic.
Teamwork is a big deal here: working closely with allies in the region is front and center.
Taiwan tensions spur army dispersal
This strategy comes as tensions rise over Taiwan, with China stepping up its pressure.
The Army's aiming to spread out its forces (so they're harder to target), hit back from farther away, and keep logistics hubs safe from missiles, sabotage, or cyberattacks.
Getting access to key bases through regional partners is also a major priority, especially as support for Taiwan remains a key factor in regional security.