Summarize Simplifying... In short A US court has upheld the pleas of 9/11 suspects, sparing them the death penalty, despite Defense Secretary Austin's attempt to overturn the agreements due to the severity of the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has announced the repatriation of a Guantanamo detainee to Tunisia, leaving 26 detainees at the military prison, 14 of whom are eligible for transfer.

The cases have been complicated by allegations of torture and the potential impact on evidence admissibility. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The ruling allows the trio to plead guilty

US court upholds 9/11 suspects' pleas, spares them death penalty

By Chanshimla Varah 11:27 am Jan 01, 202511:27 am

What's the story A United States military appeals court has denied Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's attempt to overturn plea deals for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants involved in the September 11 attacks. The ruling allows the trio—Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi—to plead guilty and receive life sentences, thus escaping the death penalty. The plea agreements were reached after two years of government-approved negotiations and publicly revealed last summer.

Authority dispute

Defense Secretary's authority questioned in plea deals

Austin tried to nullify these agreements, arguing their inadequacy considering the severity of the attacks and asserting his power as defense secretary. However, a military judge ruled that Austin didn't have the authority to overturn agreements once they had been approved by Guantanamo court's top official. According to AP, the pretrial arguments have mostly focused on how the men's torture over the first few years of their CIA confinement may have tainted the case's overall evidence.

Case complications

Torture allegations complicate 9/11 suspects' case

Legal experts have indicated that such treatment could affect the admissibility of evidence. Pretrial hearings for these defendants have been underway for over a decade at Guantanamo Bay. Despite this setback, Austin can still appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, possibly delaying proceedings even further. Meanwhile, Ammar al-Baluchi, a fourth defendant in this case has yet to enter into plea negotiations.

Detainee repatriation

Pentagon announces repatriation of Guantanamo detainee

Separately, the Pentagon announced the repatriation of Ridah bin Saleh al-Yazidi to Tunisia. Al-Yazidi had been detained at Guantanamo Bay since 2002 without charges and was approved for transfer over a decade ago. His return leaves 26 detainees at Guantanamo Bay, 14 of whom are eligible for transfer. The military prison has become an indelible stain on the US's history in the wake of the September 11 attacks, with dozens still imprisoned there without the rights guaranteed under US law.