US Embassy warns of mass casualty threat at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve
World
The US Embassy in Moscow said it was aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event at the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, possibly happening today, October 31, 2026.
Both sides are now working together to keep people safe.
FSB tightens Tsaritsyno security, shares information
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), jumped in after getting the warning from the US Security around the museum is being tightened, and both countries are sharing information to prevent any trouble.
The Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve is a big cultural spot in Moscow, so keeping it (and everyone visiting) safe is top priority right now.