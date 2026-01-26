'US-India share...': Rubio extends Republic Day greetings amid strained ties
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has extended his greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day. In a press statement, he emphasized the "historic bond" between the two nations and their collaborative efforts in defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies. He also highlighted the multi-layered engagement through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which he said has yielded tangible results for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region.
Bureau's message
US Bureau of SCA celebrates India's Republic Day
He said he was looking forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead." The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) also joined in the celebrations, saying that the US "joins the people of India" in celebrating its Constitution adoption. In an official post on social media platform X, they expressed excitement about what "the world's two largest and vibrant democracies will achieve together in the year ahead."
Bilateral discussions
Jaishankar meets US congressional delegation
On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a US congressional delegation to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties. The meeting included discussions on India-US ties, the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar interacted with US Reps Mike Rogers, Adam Smith, and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during this meeting.
Meeting outcome
Ambassador Gor calls meeting 'productive'
Ambassador Eric Garcetti described the meeting as "productive," emphasizing its potential to strengthen India-US ties in security, trade, and critical technologies. This meeting is part of a series of high-level interactions between New Delhi and Washington. On January 19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also met Senator Steve Daines and Ambassador Eric Garcetti for a "productive exchange" on bilateral relations.