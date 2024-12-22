Summarize Simplifying... In short The US Central Command is investigating an incident where US forces accidentally shot down their own navy pilots over the Red Sea during airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

One pilot suffered minor injuries

US shoots down its own navy pilots over Red Sea

By Snehil Singh 04:15 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Two United States Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea on Sunday in an "apparent case of friendly fire," the US military said. The pilots were able to eject safely from their F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, with one suffering minor injuries. The USS Gettysburg, a guided missile cruiser, accidentally fired on the aircraft shortly after it took off from the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier.

Investigation launched

US Central Command confirms friendly fire, initiates investigation

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed this was not due to hostile fire and has launched a full investigation into the incident. At the time of the incident, US forces were conducting airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes targeted facilities described by CENTCOM as a "missile storage facility" and a "command-and-control facility."

Rising tensions

Red Sea becomes increasingly perilous due to Houthi attacks

The Red Sea has grown more dangerous amid continuous attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Since October 2023, after the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, Houthis have attacked around 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones. They claim to target ships associated with Israel, the US, or the UK. However, it is said that many of these vessels have no clear ties to the conflict.