Zelenskyy urges immediate Patriot missiles from US and European stockpiles
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy is urgently asking the US and Europe to send Patriot air-defense missiles right away, not years from now.
With Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's power and water systems before winter, Zelenskyy says the country can't wait for a long-term $2.1 billion deal to deliver 500 interceptors: They need help immediately from existing US European, and other partners' stockpiles.
Zelenskyy warns of Russian missile threat
Zelenskyy warns that Russian ballistic missiles are a huge threat this winter: "We are asking our American partners to find a solution for the time when there is a real danger and a real need to use PAC-3 interceptors," but his plea puts European allies in a tough spot.
Countries like Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands want to support Ukraine but also have to think about their own security if they send more missiles.