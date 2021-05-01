2021 Tesla Model X review: Is it worth the hype?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 02:06 pm

Tesla is arguably the biggest name when it comes to electric cars and the good news is that it is finally coming to India. The automaker has opened a registered office here and is chalking out plans for a probable entry later this year.

To understand the company better, we recently drove the 2021 Model X SUV.

Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has motorized Falcon Wing doors

The Model X grabs attention thanks to its futuristic styling which gives it a unique spin. It has a sleek grille, a chiselled bonnet, LED headlamps, a sloping roofline, wrap-around taillights, and sporty wheels.

The other big highlight is the motorized Falcon Wing doors that allow for easy ingress and egress. The build quality is also impressive with front- and side-impact protection.

Interiors

It has a luxurious and tech-loaded cabin

Inside, the Model X is arguably even more impressive. It has a massive 17.0-inch touchscreen console that contains all the controls of the car, a new driving-focused steering wheel, and a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

You also get ventilated front seats, 3-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 22-speaker audio system, and wireless gaming with support for up to 10 teraflops of processing power.

Space

The vehicle's long wheelbase enhances its spaciousness

The Model X has a spacious cabin thanks to its long wheelbase of 2,964mm. Internationally, the SUV is available in five, six and seven-seat configuration options. However, in India, the six-seat variant is expected to be on offer.

The seats are slightly thin but comfortable. The headroom and legroom is also generous. With the rear seats folded flat, the boot capacity is 2,367-liter.

Performance

It offers a range of 547km per charge

Despite its enormous weight, the Model X is one of the fastest SUVs in the world with a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 2.5 seconds.

It is available in Long Range and Plaid powertrains and has a minimum range of 547km per charge.

The one we drove was the less powerful Long Range version with nearly 600hp of power. However, its performance was impressive.

Ride quality

You can raise the ground clearance to an impressive 211mm

The Model X has air suspension as standard and that aids it in raising the ground clearance to an impressive 211mm.

Hence, you can clear the biggest of speed breakers with ease while also managing some off-roading.

The ride quality of the SUV is a bit on the firm side and the handling is stable with less body roll.

Our verdict

Is the Model X worth the wait?

While the Model 3 sedan is expected to debut in India later this year, the Model X will probably arrive sometime in early-2022.

It will be imported into the country and hence would be expensive. We expect the prices to start at around Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

That said, there is plenty to like about the Model X, including its design, features, and performance.