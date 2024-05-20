Next Article

It will get an ADAS suite

2024 Jeep Meridian SUV spotted testing: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm May 20, 202401:28 pm

What's the story US automaker Jeep announced the upcoming arrival of the new Meridian (facelift) during the launch of the Wrangler SUV in India. The three-row SUV, based on the Compass model, is set to get an update this year. The updated model was recently spotted during testing on our shores, revealing key details about its design and features. Here's everything we know.

Design

Minimal exterior changes expected

The structure of the facelifted Meridian will remain largely unchanged, with only minor modifications. These changes include a slightly altered grille, revised LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), and a tweaked front bumper with silver elements. A radar module seen mounted on the bumper, indicates the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, in the updated model.

Feature enhancements

Additional exterior and interior updates

The new Meridian is expected to feature redesigned alloy wheels, updated taillights, a new rear bumper, and additional exterior paint options. The interior appears largely unchanged but will likely receive a new cabin theme with updated upholstery, and a tweaked air conditioning panel. Additional features such as a dashboard camera and rear window blinds, are also anticipated in this update.

Information

A look at the powertrain

Jeep should not make any changes to the engine of the upcoming Meridian. It will continue to be fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system will be offered with select variants.