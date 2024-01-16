2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched at Rs. 68 lakh

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched at Rs. 68 lakh

By Akash Pandey 02:43 pm Jan 16, 2024

The SUV comes with a new gear shifter

Land Rover has introduced the 2024 Discovery Sport in India with a price tag of Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This mid-size luxury SUV received a global update in June last year and the updated model has now arrived on our shores. It boasts subtle design enhancements and a revamped interior, bringing it more in-line with the rest of the range. Offered exclusively in the Dynamic SE trim, the new Discovery Sport provides both petrol and diesel engine choices.

It gets a new diamond-cut alloy wheels

On the outside, the Discovery Sport gets a gloss black grille, lower body sills, lower bumpers, wheel arches, and front air intakes. It offers new 19-inch diamond-turned finish alloy wheels. Inside, there is an updated 11.4-inch curved glass display for infotainment system, a new three-spoke steering wheel, leather interior, and climate control for third-row passengers. The redesigned center console now mirrors those found in Range Rover/Defender models. The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system provides shortcut keys to sidebar functions.

The seven-seater offers 40:20:40 seat split functionality

The 2024 Discovery Sport is equipped with a PM 2.5 filtration air purifier, a panoramic sunroof and 3D surround cameras. This seven-seater vehicle offers 40:20:40 split functionality for the seats and up to 1,794mm of cargo space when all seats are folded. For added convenience, it includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and two USB-C chargers in each row. There's a 12V power socket in the second row and loadspace.

It is offered with 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engine options

Under the hood, the 2024 Discovery Sport features a 2.0-liter petrol engine that delivers 245hp of power and 365Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine generates 201hp/430Nm. Both engines come mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission.