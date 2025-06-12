What's the story

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has bagged a four-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

The hatchback scored 24.04 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 34.81 out of 49 in child occupant safety in its base configuration.

This makes the Baleno the first premium hatchback to be tested by Bharat NCAP since its inception.