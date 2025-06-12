2024 Maruti Baleno earns 4-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP
What's the story
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has bagged a four-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).
The hatchback scored 24.04 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 34.81 out of 49 in child occupant safety in its base configuration.
This makes the Baleno the first premium hatchback to be tested by Bharat NCAP since its inception.
Test results
Two configurations tested
Bharat NCAP evaluated the Baleno in two configurations: a two-airbag variant (Sigma, Delta) and a six-airbag one (Zeta, Alpha).
The six-airbag variants outperformed in side impact tests, scoring 26.52 points for adult protection against 24.04 for the base trims.
However, both variants scored equally in child protection, indicating that side airbags had little effect on child safety scores.
Impact assessment
Side impact test results
In the side movable deformable barrier test, the six-airbag variants scored 14.99 out of 16, compared to 12.50 for the two-airbag trims.
Chest protection for the driver was rated marginal across both versions, but head and neck protection remained good.
The side pole impact test further showed good results, especially in higher variants equipped with curtain and thorax airbags.
Safety features
Child occupant protection scores
The child occupant protection scores were consistent across all Baleno variants.
The car scored 16.81 out of 24 in dynamic tests, 12 out of 12 in CRS installation, and six out of 13 in vehicle assessment. ISOFIX anchorages were standard on all trims.
For both 18-month and three-year-old dummies, the Baleno provided strong side impact safety with seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters, ISOFIX mounts, ESC, and seatbelt reminders for all passengers.
Market details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing and variants
The Baleno comes in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.
It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearboxes offered on all but the base Sigma trim.
Prices range from ₹6.70 lakh to ₹9.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Delta and Zeta variants also offer a factory-fitted CNG option for better fuel economy.