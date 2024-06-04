Next Article

By Mudit Dube 03:16 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Ather Energy's flagship scooter, the Ather 450 Apex, has experienced a price increase after the conclusion of its introductory offer. Initially priced at ₹1.89 lakh to commemorate the company's 10th anniversary, the scooter now costs ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), marking an increase of ₹6,000. This makes it the most expensive model in Ather's lineup and will be in production until October 2024.

The Ather 450 Apex retains the design of the standard 450X model, but stands out with a unique 'Indium Blue' paint scheme and contrasting orange accents. It features near-transparent side panels, reminiscent of the Ather 450X Series 1. The scooter boasts a more powerful motor, delivering a peak power of 9.4hp and torque output of 26Nm. It also offers an improved acceleration time and top speed compared to its standard counterpart.

The Ather 450 Apex is equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system and a new energy management algorithm called 'Magic Twist.' This system can bring the scooter to a complete stop without any brake lever inputs. The state-of-charge (SoC) of the battery does not affect its performance. The scooter's overall certified range has increased slightly to 157km, compared to the standard model's 150km.

The Ather 450 Apex carries over the 3.7kWh battery pack, suspension, and braking setup from the standard 450X model. It lacks an anti-lock braking system but includes standard tire pressure monitoring. Buyers also receive a matching helmet with their purchase. This model is expected to be the last derivative of the existing 450 platform as Ather plans significant upgrades for its successor series.