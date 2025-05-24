This limited-run BMW wagon is straight out from the future
What's the story
BMW's annual showcase at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Lake Como, Italy, is always a treat.
This year is no different, as the 2025 edition has seen the unveiling of the Concept Speedtop.
This gorgeous wagon is a modern take on last year's model, Skytop. It shares its underpinnings with Skytop and sports a similar V-shaped shark-nose front end and illuminated grille, but with more storage space.
Exterior
What about the design?
The Concept Speedtop stands out with a subtle color gradient on its roof, fading from Floating Sunstone Maroon to Floating Sundown Silver at the rear.
A central "spline" element runs over the hood and onto the roof and spoiler.
The wagon rides on unique two-tone, 14-spoke wheels, which have been designed specifically for this model.
Cabin
A look at the interiors
Inside, the Concept Speedtop gets a two-tone leather finish, mixing Sundown Maroon and Moonstone White shades.
Elements from the exterior color scheme have been incorporated into some parts of the cabin.
The "spline" detail from outside is replicated as a light beam projected onto the two-tone leather headliner.
The trunk also reflects these design elements with its split luggage compartment, providing more storage space.
Performance
Powerful engine and limited production
While exact details are still under wraps, BMW has confirmed that the Concept Speedtop will pack its most powerful V8 engine.
It is believed to be the brand's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with an output of 617hp.
Unlike other concept cars, this one will actually go into production with just 70 units being made available for purchase by select clients (not in the US).