What's the story

BMW's annual showcase at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Lake Como, Italy, is always a treat.

This year is no different, as the 2025 edition has seen the unveiling of the Concept Speedtop.

This gorgeous wagon is a modern take on last year's model, Skytop. It shares its underpinnings with Skytop and sports a similar V-shaped shark-nose front end and illuminated grille, but with more storage space.