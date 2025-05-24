What's the story

Ferrari aficionado Jim Glickenhaus has turned his passion into a successful business.

He founded Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) in 2004 with hopes of competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

His dream came true in 2021 with the SCG 007 LMH race car, which achieved pole positions at Monza and Spa, and podium finishes at Le Mans and Sebring.

Now, his company has made a road-legal version of the car called SCG 007s. Let's see what it offers.