This stylish Le Mans race car is now street-legal
What's the story
Ferrari aficionado Jim Glickenhaus has turned his passion into a successful business.
He founded Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) in 2004 with hopes of competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.
His dream came true in 2021 with the SCG 007 LMH race car, which achieved pole positions at Monza and Spa, and podium finishes at Le Mans and Sebring.
Now, his company has made a road-legal version of the car called SCG 007s. Let's see what it offers.
Design
Here's how it looks
The SCG 007s is a street-legal version of the successful race car, made for daily use.
It keeps most of the aerodynamic elements of the original racer, including a large diffuser with fins at each corner, an extended vertical sail from behind the cabin, and a massive spoiler.
Despite its racing pedigree and advanced aerodynamics that let it "operate at the limits of grip," Glickenhaus promises this hypercar can be used daily.
Performance
A look at the engine
The SCG 007s is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine that offers an insane 1,000hp and 999Nm of torque to the rear wheels, through a seven-speed automated manual transmission.
Despite being a high-performance beast, it also comes with features like hydraulically activated doors for easy access, front-end lift to avoid scraping, and air conditioning.
Glickenhaus calls SCG 007s "a rethinking of what a hypercar should be," combining extreme track capabilities with everyday convenience.
Availability
What about its availability?
The SCG 007s will make its public debut at this year's Villa d'Este in Lake Como, Italy.
Customers are expected to get a chance to buy this one-of-a-kind hypercar sometime later this year.
Though the exact price is yet to be revealed, we expect potential buyers to be ready to shell out a lot of money for its racing heritage and advanced features.