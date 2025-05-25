This 600hp Bentley Continental GT-rival takes 250 hours to build
What's the story
The Bovensiepen family, famous for its phenomenal work at the BMW tuning house Alpina, has ventured into coachbuilding.
It has showcased its first super-GT model, the 600hp Bovensiepen Zagato, at the Villa d'Este Concorso d'Eleganza.
With BMW now owning Alpina, the family is turning its attention toward building "outstanding automobiles that embody the ambition of fine driving."
So, what does the vehicle offer? Let's see.
Design
How does it look?
The Bovensiepen Zagato is a BMW M4-based grand tourer with a design by the legendary Italian studio, Zagato.
This is the first time Bovensiepen has collaborated with Zagato, which has worked with Aston Martin, Ferrari, Bentley, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.
The new model is "a harmonious composition of individual design" that carries "the unmistakable signature of the traditional Milanese design studio."
Engine
A unique blend of performance and personalization
Building the Bovensiepen Zagato takes over 250 hours, with production strictly limited.
Each car can be "as unique as its owner," offering extensive personalization options for both interior and exterior.
The vehicle is powered by a 3.0-liter straight-six engine that produces 603hp and 700Nm for a 0-100km/h time of just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 299km/h, according to the manufacturer.
Features
Advanced suspension and exhaust system
The Bovensiepen Zagato also comes with bespoke Bilstein dampers that can be configured in three driving modes - Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.
These modes, according to the manufacturer, offer "a range from pronounced comfort to athletic driving dynamics."
The car also features a lightweight twin-exit titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic, which is said to be 40% lighter than the standard system.