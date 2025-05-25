What's the story

The Bovensiepen family, famous for its phenomenal work at the BMW tuning house Alpina, has ventured into coachbuilding.

It has showcased its first super-GT model, the 600hp Bovensiepen Zagato, at the Villa d'Este Concorso d'Eleganza.

With BMW now owning Alpina, the family is turning its attention toward building "outstanding automobiles that embody the ambition of fine driving."

So, what does the vehicle offer? Let's see.