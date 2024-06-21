In brief Simplifying... In brief Bugatti's new hypercar, the Tourbillon, is a 1,800hp plug-in hybrid that replaces the iconic Chiron.

Developed under Rimac, it boasts a naturally-aspirated 8.3-liter V16 engine and three electric motors, reaching 0-100km/h in just 1.99 seconds with a top speed of 445km/h.

The car also features a 25kWh battery pack for up to 60km of electric range, a mechanical gauge cluster crafted with Swiss watchmakers, and a specially designed aluminium and crystal glass console.

Meet Tourbillon, Bugatti's 1,800hp plug-in hybrid that replaces iconic Chiron

By Mudit Dube 09:48 am Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Bugatti has unveiled the Tourbillon, a V16 plug-in hybrid hypercar, as the successor to the Chiron. The new model, named after a high-end mechanical component used in luxury watches, is a departure from previous models like the Chiron and Veyron that were named after famous racing drivers. CEO Mate Rimac described the Bugatti Tourbillon as a celebration of mechanical complexity. The production will be limited to 250 units with deliveries starting in 2026. Each unit will cost around $4 million.

Performance

A look at the powertrain

The Tourbillon is the first Bugatti developed under the leadership of Rimac, who previously created the Rimac Nevera and Concept_One electric supercars. The new hypercar is powered by a naturally-aspirated 8.3-liter V16 engine, a replacement for the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engines used in the Chiron and Veyron. This new engine produces 1,000hp on its own. It is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and three electric motors that add an additional 800hp, for a total output of 1,800hp.

Features

Bugatti Tourbillon's design and performance

The design of the Tourbillon is an evolution from previous models, featuring a widened Bugatti horseshoe grille, larger flanking intakes, butterfly doors, and a larger rear diffuser. The hypercar's acceleration is impressive, estimated at 0-100km/h in 1.99 seconds, 0-200km/h in under five seconds, 0-300km/h in under 10 seconds, and 0-400km/h in under 25 seconds. The top speed is capped at 445km/h. Despite its longer engine and added battery pack, the interior space remains unchanged from the Chiron.

Innovation

Innovative features and technology

The Tourbillon also includes a structurally integral 25kWh T-shaped battery pack, located in the center tunnel and behind the seats. This battery pack provides up to 60km of electric range. The interior showcases a mechanical gauge cluster made with help from Swiss watchmakers, and comprised of over 600 parts, including some made from titanium and gemstones. The center console is made from aluminium and specially designed crystal glass.

Twitter Post

Re-inventing the wheel: Tourbillon's steering turns around fixed instrument cluster