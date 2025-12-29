BYD set to overtake Tesla as top EV seller by 2025

How each company is adapting

BYD isn't slowing down—it's expanding globally, building factories in places like Hungary to navigate an increasingly complicated global tariff environment and reach more buyers.

As Jing Yang from Fitch Ratings points out, this global push helps cushion against market ups and downs.

Meanwhile, Tesla faces tough competition and some political drama at home, so it's betting big on self-driving tech with plans for an autonomous robotaxi launch in April 2026 to spark new interest.