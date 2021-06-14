Savings worth Rs. 10,000 on TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Motor Company is offering a 5% cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) on the online bookings of the Apache RTR 200 4V bike in India. There is also a finance scheme wherein buyers can save up to Rs. 10,000. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and runs on a BS6-compliant, 197.75cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike is available in two color options

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V sits on a double-cradle frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and an underbelly pan. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is available in two shades: Gloss Black and Matte Blue.

Information

It is fueled by a 20.5hp, 198cc engine

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a BS6-compliant, 197.75cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.54hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 17.25Nm at 7,250rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and riding modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks with preload adjustment on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Pricing

In India, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V starts at Rs. 1.29 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against Bajaj Pulsar 220 F.