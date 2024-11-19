Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaguar has revamped its logo and brand identity to reflect its electric future.

The new design includes a unique, rounder font, a monogram 'Artist Mark', and a 'Strikethrough' feature.

The only element from the old identity is the 'leaper', Jaguar's iconic leaping cat logo, now part of the 'Makers Mark'.

The rebranding also introduces vibrant colors and movement, aligning with Jaguar's new 'Exuberant Modernism' philosophy.

The Makers Mark offers a fresh take on the classic leaper logo

Jaguar unveils new logo, brand identity for its electric future

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:12 pm Nov 19, 202407:12 pm

What's the story Jaguar, the iconic British carmaker, has unveiled a new logo and brand identity as it moves into an all-electric vehicle (EV) brand. The new corporate identity was unveiled alongside logos for Jaguar's upcoming electric GT concept car. This would be the company's first completely new vehicle in years. The rebranding comes just as the production of F-PACE, Jaguar's last model in global markets, ends.

Logo transformation

New logo features a unique font

The revamped logo comes with a unique font, which the company describes as rounder and more open. This is what the firm calls the 'Device Mark' and it uses both uppercase and lowercase letters. The Device Mark just spells out 'Jaguar' in a clean and simple font, marking a major departure from its previous design.

Brand elements

Jaguar's Artist Mark and Strikethrough explained

Another aspect of Jaguar's new identity is the 'Artist Mark,' a monogram made up of the letters 'j' and 'r' from the new font, placed inside a circle. The design makes sure that the Artist Mark looks upright even when flipped upside down. Jaguar has also introduced a feature called the 'Strikethrough' - horizontal lines that can be used alone or with other elements.

Legacy element

Makers Mark: A nod to Jaguar's heritage

The 'Makers Mark' is a Strikethrough variant that includes the 'leaper,' Jaguar's iconic leaping cat logo. This appears to be the only element carried over from the company's old brand identity. The Makers Mark offers a fresh take on the classic leaper logo, combining tradition with innovation in Jaguar's rebranding strategy.

Brand philosophy

Vibrant colors and movement in Jaguar's new identity

Jaguar's new brand identity will also include vibrant and dynamic colors as a key element. The company has said that these colors will always be "presented with texture or movement." This fits perfectly with Jaguar's new brand philosophy, called 'Exuberant Modernism,' which embraces bold designs and original thinking to create a brand character that commands attention.