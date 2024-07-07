In brief Simplifying... In brief Kawasaki's KLX230 S adventure bike, known for its lightweight yet robust design, is rumored to be hitting Indian markets soon.

The bike, featuring smartphone connectivity, ABS, and a high-tensile steel frame, is expected to be the most affordable dual-sport motorcycle from a Japanese manufacturer in India, with a price range of ₹2.5 lakh to ₹2.7 lakh.

The launch is anticipated in early 2025.

It will take on Hero Xpulse 200 4V

Is Kawasaki's KLX230 S adventure bike coming to India?

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:44 pm Jul 07, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Kawasaki's dual sports bike, the KLX230, has been seen undergoing tests on Indian roads, hinting at a possible launch in the country. The bike is already available internationally and is expected to compete with the Hero Xpulse 200 4V upon its release in India. Interestingly, Kawasaki's Indian website also features a KLX230R S model, a trail bike not suitable for road use and priced at ₹5.2 lakh.

Speculations

Which variant will come to India?

The KLX230 is available in two global variants: the standard and the 230 S. Although Kawasaki has not officially confirmed which model will be introduced to Indian dealerships, speculation suggests it will be the KLX230 S. This variant features a semi-double cradle frame, front telescopic forks, and a rear single shock absorber with adjustable preload.

Facilities

A look at KLX230 S

The KLX230 S model comes with an LCD digital instrument cluster that offers smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app. The bike, weighing approximately 132kg, is equipped with ABS and features a high-tensile steel frame. Despite its lightweight nature, the bike can handle rough terrains. It has a seat height of 843.3mm and a ground clearance of around 239mm.

Performance

Engine specs

While Kawasaki has not released the performance specifics for the 230S model internationally, details for the trail bike version, the 230R S, are available. The 230R S is fueled by a four-stroke, single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a displacement of 233cc and a six-speed transmission. This engine can generate a peak power of 20hp at 8,000rpm and a maximum torque of 20.6Nm at 6,000rpm.

Characteristics

Design and features of KLX 230

The KLX 230 showcases a dual-purpose design with large rims, minimalistic body panels, a tall sleek seat, and high ground clearance. Unlike other KLX bikes offered by Kawasaki India, this model will be road-legal and will come equipped with a headlight, turn indicators, registration plates, and a saree guard. The bike is powered by a 233cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that can produce around 19hp and 20.6Nm.

Availability

Expected pricing and launch

The KLX 230 S has been seen testing in India again, suggesting that it will be heavily localized. It features a high-rise fender, fork gaiters, a sleek single-piece seat with a tall seat height of 820mm, and a high ground clearance of 238mm. It is tipped to be priced between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹2.7 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable dual-sport motorcycle from a Japanese manufacturer in India. The launch is anticipated to occur in early 2025.