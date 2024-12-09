Summarize Simplifying... In short Kia India is set to raise car prices from January 1 due to increased input costs, commodity price spikes, and unfavorable exchange rates.

By Mudit Dube 05:37 pm Dec 09, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Kia India has announced a price hike across its entire range. This increase, effective from January 2025, is expected to range up to 2%. The move comes as part of the ongoing trend among Indian car manufacturers to revise their pricing structures. The exact price changes for locally manufactured and imported models will be revealed in early 2025. The company's portfolio includes popular models such as the Sonet subcompact SUV and the Seltos compact SUV.

Cost factors

Reasons behind Kia India's price hike

The company has blamed the price hike on rising input costs, a spike in commodity prices, and adverse exchange rates. However, despite these challenges, Kia India promises that it is absorbing a major chunk of the cost increase to keep the financial burden on customers as low as possible. The goal is to ensure that customers can continue enjoying their favorite Kia rides without a major dent in their pockets.

Executive statement

Price adjustment has become unavoidable: Kia India SVP

Commenting on the price hike, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, "At Kia, we are committed to delivering exceptional, technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to our valued customers." He added that despite the continuous rise in commodity prices and higher input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable.