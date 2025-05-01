Lamborghini eyes India expansion with ₹6cr Temerario hybrid supercar
What's the story
Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini has launched its latest offering, the Lamborghini Temerario, in India.
The twin-turbo V8 hybrid super sports car is the latest addition to the company's High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range.
The car delivers an amazing power of 907hp and a top speed of 343km/h. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds, and starts at ₹6 crore (ex-showroom).
Hybrid transition
Part of Lamborghini's hybrid transition strategy
The launch of the Temerario comes after the Revuelto V12 CVEV and Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV were introduced, marking a major milestone in Lamborghini's hybrid transition under its Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.
Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, underscored India's significance as a key market for record sales in 2024.
He also noted the new V8 engine in the Temerario and its three electric motors that allow all-wheel drive.
Specifications
Advanced powertrain and design features
The Lamborghini Temerario is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with an exact output of 197hp/liter, generating 789hp and 730Nm of torque.
The car's sophisticated powertrain also features three electric motors - two on the front axle and one integrated with the V8.
A compact eight-speed dual-clutch transmission behind the V8 ensures quick gear shifts.
The car's design includes hexagonal DRLs, air channels for cooling, and a shark-nose front.
Interior features
Enhanced interior and customization options
The interior of the Lamborghini Temerario features a "Feel like a pilot" concept with three displays: a 12.3-inch driver display, an 8.4-inch central touchscreen, and a 9.1-inch co-pilot display.
The car comes with 13 driving modes that can be adjusted via the steering wheel rotors.
Plus, it offers extensive personalization options through the Ad Personam program, which offers over 400 exterior colors and various interior trims.