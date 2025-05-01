The launch of the Temerario comes after the Revuelto V12 CVEV and Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV were introduced, marking a major milestone in Lamborghini's hybrid transition under its Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.

Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, underscored India's significance as a key market for record sales in 2024.

He also noted the new V8 engine in the Temerario and its three electric motors that allow all-wheel drive.