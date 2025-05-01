SKODA, Volkswagen recall over 47,000 cars in India—Check affected models
What's the story
SKODA Auto Volkswagen India, the Indian subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, has announced a voluntary recall for all five locally manufactured cars.
The recall covers the SKODA Kodiaq, Slavia and Kushaq models along with Volkswagen's Taigun and Virtus.
It was initiated due to a seat belt issue that could affect rear passengers during a crash. The problem was discovered during a routine quality inspection.
Safety concern
Seat belt issue poses safety risk
The recall was triggered by a potential safety issue that could endanger rear passengers in the event of a frontal collision.
There is a risk that the latch plate or webbing on the rear center seat belt assembly could fail or break.
Additionally, the seat belt buckle on the right rear seat may malfunction, increasing the likelihood of injury during an accident.
Impact
25,722 SKODA vehicles are affected
The voluntary recall affects a total of 47,235 cars. This comprises 25,722 SKODA vehicles (Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq) and 21,513 Volkswagen cars (Taigun and Virtus).
The affected units were manufactured between May 24 last year to April 1 this year.
Repair process
Free repairs expected for affected vehicles
The company is likely to offer free repairs for the seat belt issue. The defective parts will be replaced with new ones that meet the required quality standards.
SKODA Auto Volkswagen India intends to contact each vehicle owner individually in connection with these fixes.
Owners may also contact their dealership or visit SKODA and Volkswagen's recall webpage with their vehicle's VIN number for more on this recall.