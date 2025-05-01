What's the story

SKODA Auto Volkswagen India, the Indian subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, has announced a voluntary recall for all five locally manufactured cars.

The recall covers the SKODA Kodiaq, Slavia and Kushaq models along with Volkswagen's Taigun and Virtus.

It was initiated due to a seat belt issue that could affect rear passengers during a crash. The problem was discovered during a routine quality inspection.