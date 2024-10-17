Summarize Simplifying... In short Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant, one of the company's largest, has set a record by producing its 10 millionth car, making it the fastest Suzuki global facility to hit this milestone.

The plant, operational since 2006, is key to Maruti's global ambitions, manufacturing popular models for both domestic and international markets.

With an annual capacity of 900,000 vehicles, Maruti is also planning a larger facility in Sonipat district, further expanding its production capabilities.

The plant produced a Brezza SUV as its one croreth vehicle

Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant rolls out its 10 millionth car

By Akash Pandey 06:04 pm Oct 17, 202406:04 pm

What's the story India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has achieved a major milestone at its Manesar facility in Haryana. The plant produced its one croreth (10 millionth) vehicle today, a Brezza sub-compact SUV. The achievement highlights the Manesar facility's contribution as Maruti Suzuki's largest production plant in India. The company also has two other facilities in Gurugram and Gujarat.

Record achievement

Setting record among Suzuki's global facilities

The Manesar facility has set a new record by becoming the fastest among Suzuki's global manufacturing facilities to reach the one crore production landmark. The plant, which started operations in October 2006, reached this milestone in around 18 years. It is mainly used for manufacturing Maruti's Arena models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio.

Facility expansion

A testament to Maruti's manufacturing prowess

Spread across 600 acres, the Manesar facility is one of Maruti Suzuki's largest manufacturing plants. It has an annual production capacity of around nine lakh vehicles. The company is also looking to set up a new facility at Kharkhoda in Sonipat district, which will be its largest yet, spanning 800 acres.

Production capacity

Total production capacity and global ambitions

Maruti Suzuki's total annual production capacity is over 23.5 lakh vehicles spread across its three facilities. Since its entry into India, the company has produced over three crore vehicles. The Manesar facility is integral to Maruti Suzuki's global ambitions as it produces vehicles to be exported to other countries. The Baleno hatchback, the first Maruti car to be exported globally, was produced at this facility.