Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV debuts in India at Rs. 2.43 crore

Jun 08, 2021

Mercedes-Benz has launched its first-ever Maybach-branded SUV in India, called the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. It is a part of the brand's plans to launch 15 models in the country this year. The vehicle has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The car sports a huge chromed grille

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS has a muscular hood, a chromed grille with verticals slats, a large air dam, silvered skid plates, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by silvered roof rails, chrome-treated B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and chrome-finished dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 550hp, 4.0-liter engine

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine that generates 550hp/730Nm and is linked to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The mill is also mated to a 48V EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that offers an additional 21hp/250Nm.

The vehicle has up to five seats and panoramic sunroof

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS has a luxurious 4/5-seater cabin, featuring ventilated seats with massage function, Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, Burmester sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The premium vehicle arrives in the country as a completely built unit (CBU) and has already received 50 pre-orders so far.