NHTSA probes Tesla robotaxis for speeding in school zones
Auto
Tesla's self-driving robotaxis are under a preliminary probe after reports that some were caught speeding through active school zones.
On October 12, 2026, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it is looking into 1,000 Cybercabs and Model Y vehicles from this year, following a complaint with video proof of at least four violations.
Tesla and Waymo robotaxis face scrutiny
Tesla's push for fully autonomous rides has already hit bumps since its Austin launch last year, and the new Cybercab rollout comes as sales slow.
Now, both Tesla and rival Waymo are being scrutinized over how their robotaxis handle school zones, reminding everyone that even cutting-edge tech needs to play by the rules.