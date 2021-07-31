Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, Tata Tiago NRG's (facelift) spy images leaked
Ahead of launch, Tata Tiago NRG's (facelift) spy images leaked

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 12:25 am
Ahead of launch, Tata Tiago NRG's (facelift) spy images leaked
Facelifted Tata Tiago NRG appears in spy images

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its Tiago NRG on August 4. In the latest development, spy shots of the car have surfaced online. As per the images, it will come with thick black body cladding, reworked bumpers, new wheels, and an updated cabin. It will run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will sport new dual-tone alloy wheels

The upcoming Tata Tiago NRG will feature a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, faux skid plates, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, heavy body cladding, and dual-tone 5-spoke alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and a thick black strip connecting the wrap-around taillights will be present on the rear section.

An 84hp BS6 engine will fuel the car

The facelifted Tata Tiago NRG will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol motor that produces 84hp of power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3,300rpm. The mill will come mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

New upholstery with 'NRG' badging is expected

The Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) will likely offer a spacious cabin with a height adjustable driver's seat, new upholstery with 'NRG' badging, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also house an 8-speaker sound system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and ConnectNext technology. Multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD should be available for safety.

Tata Tiago NRG (facelift): Pricing

The official pricing information of the Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) will be announced at the time of its launch on August 4. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and compete against the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and WagonR.

