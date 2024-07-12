In short Simplifying... In short A Tesla Cybertruck owner has highlighted a potential safety risk with the vehicle's door design, after his father-in-law injured his hand on the door release button.

Cybertruck's design has been criticized for possible safety risks

Beware the bite? Tesla Cybertruck owner warns of door danger

By Akash Pandey 10:43 am Jul 12, 202410:43 am

What's the story A Tesla Cybertruck owner has raised concerns about the potential danger of the vehicle's door design, after a family member suffered a "very serious laceration." The injury occurred when their finger got trapped in the seam between the front and rear doors, during a routine family outing. The incident was shared on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, where he urged fellow owners to exercise caution while operating the doors.

Incident report

Incident details and owner's warning

The owner, who has driven his 2024 Tesla Cybertruck over 2,414km since May, detailed the incident involving his father-in-law. The injury occurred when the father-in-law reached for the door release button as another passenger was closing the door. He emphasized that there is less than an inch between the button and the door gap, increasing the risk of injury if not careful. Following this incident, a trip to the hospital was required for stitches and a splint.

Safety guidelines

Tesla's user manual warns of potential door-related injuries

The Cybertruck owner noted that Tesla does warn about this potential danger in the vehicle's user manual. The "Doors" section advises owners to "Keep hands and fingers away from the opening edge and supervise children if they open and close the doors." It further warns that neglecting to follow the correct opening processes for front and rear doors can lead to injury, particularly when distractions or miscommunication occur between passengers.

Design flaws

Cybertruck design criticized for potential safety risks

The incident has led to a broader discussion about the balance between vehicle design aesthetics and safety. The door release button on the Cybertruck, sits flush with the pillar and close to the jamb, prioritizing exterior design over user safety. Critics argue that Tesla could have positioned this button further away or given it a more distinct shape to reduce potential injuries. However, such changes might compromise the vehicle's sleek appearance.

Community discussion

Forum users discuss door-related injuries in vehicles

Forum users on the Cybertruck Owners Club noted that pinch and crush hazards like these are not exclusive to Cybertruck. They have been present in EVs and internal combustion cars for years. Fingers getting caught in door seams are a common injury, but Tesla's placement of its release button increases this risk due to its pursuit of exterior design glamor. The owner concluded his warning by stating he wasn't criticizing Cybertruck but wanted others to learn from his family's mistake.