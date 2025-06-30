First MPV tested by Bharat NCAP gets 5-star safety rating

Toyota 's popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, has bagged a coveted five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP . The assessment was carried out on the Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) variants of the model - the eight-seater VX8S SHEV and ZX7S SHEV. To note, it is the first Toyota car and the first MPV to have its test results published by the rating agency.

Test results Impressive scores for occupant protection Bharat NCAP's fact sheet shows that the Innova Hycross scored an impressive 30.47 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). The MPV also scored a stellar 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), including a full dynamic score of 24/24. This is because of its ISOFIX anchorages and support for recommended child restraints.

Other parameters Strong performance in crash tests The Innova Hycross performed exceptionally well in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, scoring 14.47 out of 16 points. This indicates great structural integrity and low risk of serious injury to front occupants. In the side movable deformable barrier test, the vehicle scored a perfect 16 out of 16, further emphasizing its strong protection in side-impact scenarios.