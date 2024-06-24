In brief Simplifying... In brief The TVS Apache RTE, equipped with a high-tech battery and race-oriented features, reached speeds of over 200km/h in the e-OMC racing championship.

The first season saw eight riders, with Sarthak Chavan leading the pack, showcasing the bike's impressive capabilities.

The Apache RTE's power and performance are setting new standards in its segment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

TVS Apache RTE rides on carbon fiber wheels

TVS Apache RTE hits 200km/h in e-OMC racing championship

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:39 am Jun 24, 202409:39 am

What's the story TVS Motor Company's electric race motorbike, the Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric), has clocked a top speed of 200km/h. The feat was achieved during the first round of the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). The e-OMC is an electric version of the annual OMC, which generally features the petrol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Apache RTE was specifically designed for this tournament, to showcase advancements in electric motorcycle power and performance.

Specifications

Advanced features of the TVS Apache RTE

The Apache RTE gets an advanced chemistry battery pack and has the highest power-to-weight ratio in its segment. It also flaunts a custom battery management system with race-oriented algorithms, for optimal performance and safety. Notable facilities include a carbon fiber fairing, a single reduction chain drive, bespoke Ohlins suspension, and carbon fiber wheels fitted with Pirelli Super Corsa tires.

Race results

Inaugural e-OMC witnesses impressive performances

The inaugural season of the e-OMC saw eight talented riders pushing the Apache RTE to its limits on the racing circuit. Sarthak Chavan emerged victorious in the first round, and was followed by Chirant V and Alwin Sundar. All three riders managed to exceed the 200km/h mark on their speedometers, demonstrating both their skill and the impressive capabilities of the Apache RTE.