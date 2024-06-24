TVS Apache RTE hits 200km/h in e-OMC racing championship
TVS Motor Company's electric race motorbike, the Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric), has clocked a top speed of 200km/h. The feat was achieved during the first round of the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). The e-OMC is an electric version of the annual OMC, which generally features the petrol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The Apache RTE was specifically designed for this tournament, to showcase advancements in electric motorcycle power and performance.
Advanced features of the TVS Apache RTE
The Apache RTE gets an advanced chemistry battery pack and has the highest power-to-weight ratio in its segment. It also flaunts a custom battery management system with race-oriented algorithms, for optimal performance and safety. Notable facilities include a carbon fiber fairing, a single reduction chain drive, bespoke Ohlins suspension, and carbon fiber wheels fitted with Pirelli Super Corsa tires.
Inaugural e-OMC witnesses impressive performances
The inaugural season of the e-OMC saw eight talented riders pushing the Apache RTE to its limits on the racing circuit. Sarthak Chavan emerged victorious in the first round, and was followed by Chirant V and Alwin Sundar. All three riders managed to exceed the 200km/h mark on their speedometers, demonstrating both their skill and the impressive capabilities of the Apache RTE.