What's the story

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has recalled the majority of its autonomous vehicles. The move comes after a software glitch caused a number of cars to crash into roadway barriers.

The recall affects 1,212 vehicles running on the company's fifth-generation automated driving system (ADS) software.

Despite the incidents, Waymo assured in a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that no injuries occurred as a result of the crashes.