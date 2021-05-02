Zongshen Cyclone RX6 adventure tourer, with Norton's 650cc engine, unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 08:55 pm

Chinese automaker Zongshen has unveiled its Cyclone RX6 adventure touring motorbike. However, it is unclear whether it will make its way to India.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching design and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT screen as well as a twin-pod LED headlamp. Moreover, it is powered by a Norton Motorcycles-sourced 650cc, twin-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike has an adjustable windscreen

The Zongshen Cyclone RX6 has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, key-less ignition, and an electronically adjustable windscreen.

The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT display, a twin-pod LED headlight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It has a 21-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 245kg.

Information

It runs on a 71hp, 650cc engine

The Zongshen Cyclone RX6 adventure tourer draws power from a 650cc, twin-cylinder engine sourced from Norton Motorcycles that generates a maximum power of 70.9hp and a peak torque of 62Nm.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels take care of safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen Cyclone RX6 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch ABS for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Kayaba-sourced inverted forks on the front side and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Zongshen Cyclone RX6: Availability

The availability details of the Zongshen Cyclone RX6 in China will be revealed at the time of launch there. However, the adventure touring motorbike is unlikely to make its way to India.