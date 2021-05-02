Home / News / Auto News / Zongshen Cyclone RX6 adventure tourer, with Norton's 650cc engine, unveiled
Auto

Zongshen Cyclone RX6 adventure tourer, with Norton's 650cc engine, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 02, 2021, 08:55 pm
Zongshen Cyclone RX6 adventure tourer, with Norton's 650cc engine, unveiled

Chinese automaker Zongshen has unveiled its Cyclone RX6 adventure touring motorbike. However, it is unclear whether it will make its way to India.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching design and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT screen as well as a twin-pod LED headlamp. Moreover, it is powered by a Norton Motorcycles-sourced 650cc, twin-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has an adjustable windscreen

The Zongshen Cyclone RX6 has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, key-less ignition, and an electronically adjustable windscreen.

The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT display, a twin-pod LED headlight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It has a 21-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 245kg.

Information

It runs on a 71hp, 650cc engine

The Zongshen Cyclone RX6 adventure tourer draws power from a 650cc, twin-cylinder engine sourced from Norton Motorcycles that generates a maximum power of 70.9hp and a peak torque of 62Nm.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels take care of safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen Cyclone RX6 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch ABS for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Kayaba-sourced inverted forks on the front side and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Zongshen Cyclone RX6: Availability

The availability details of the Zongshen Cyclone RX6 in China will be revealed at the time of launch there. However, the adventure touring motorbike is unlikely to make its way to India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 motorbikes unveiled
Latest News
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings: Records broken
Sports
Amazon renews popular animated series 'Invincible' for two more seasons
Entertainment
Netflix drops trailer for 'Lucifer' Season 5B, leaves fans excited
Entertainment
Suspects plead not guilty in kidnapping of Lady Gaga's dogs
Entertainment
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings manage 166/6 against DC
Sports
Latest Auto News
2021 SKODA FABIA's global premiere set for May 4
Auto
Honda SUV e:prototype's first impression: A promising electric crossover
Auto
2022 Honda Civic, with a new design and features, revealed
Auto
2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh
Auto
2021 Tesla Model X review: Is it worth the hype?
Auto
Trending Topics