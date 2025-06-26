Air India crash triggers surge in therapy requests from travelers
What's the story
The recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has triggered a wave of panic among Indian flyers. The incident has resulted in an increase in therapy requests, flight cancellations, and a preference for specific aircraft models. Dinesh K (55), a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander and founder of Cockpit Vista, has witnessed a spike in demand for his $500 therapy course since the Air India flight crash.
Demand
Increased inquiries for therapy courses
Dinesh's center, which used to get around 10 inquiries a month, has now received over 100. His center combines flight simulation and counseling at his Cockpit Vista center in Bengaluru, India's only facility dedicated to helping people overcome their fear of flying. "Fear of flying is typically to do with things happening on an airplane - the sounds, motion, vibrations ... exposure therapy is the only solution," he said.
Facility
Center features simulators for Boeing and Cessna aircraft
The center features simulators for both Boeing and Cessna aircraft, allowing people to experience take-offs and landings from the cockpit and learn that not every sound or vibration during a flight indicates danger. WhatsApp messages Dinesh shared with Reuters revealed individuals expressing a loss of confidence after the crash. Google Trends data shows that searches for "flying fear" in India surged to peak popularity the day after the Air India crash and have remained high since.
Viral impact
Crash footage fueling fear
The chilling footage of the Dreamliner bursting into flames shortly after take-off went viral on social media. However, it is not just fueling fear but also inducing insomnia, panic attacks, obsessive checking of flight trackers, and even refusal to let loved ones fly. Psychologist Pankti Gohel described cases of "debilitating anxiety," saying some people can't focus on daily life while a loved one is flying.
Scenario
Travelers are now filtering their bookings by aircraft type
The crash's impact is being felt across the travel industry. Tour operators have reported a dramatic drop in bookings and an increase in cancellations, especially on Air India routes. Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said, "Flight bookings are down by 15-20%. Cancellations are up by 30-40%." Travelers are now filtering their bookings by aircraft type and actively avoiding Boeing planes (especially the Dreamliners).