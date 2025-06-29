Anant Ambani to receive ₹10-20cr pay as Reliance's Executive Director

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani , has been appointed as the Executive Director of Reliance Industries . His annual remuneration will be between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore, along with various perks and a commission on company profits. The decision was announced in a shareholder notice by Reliance Industries Ltd., marking a major step in the company's succession planning strategy.

Job description Anant will oversee energy sector projects As Executive Director, Anant will be responsible for overseeing key projects in the energy sector. He will also serve on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail. The notice stated that his salary, perquisites, and allowances would cover accommodation or house rent allowance, and a house maintenance allowance. It also included reimbursements for utilities, furnishing, repairs, and leave travel concession for himself and dependent family members.

Extra benefits He will also be entitled to medical reimbursement Along with his salary, Anant will also get reimbursement of expenses incurred for traveling, boarding, and lodging, including for his spouse and attendant(s) during business trips and provision of car(s) for use on the company's business communication expenses at residence. He will also be entitled to medical reimbursement as well as company-arranged security for him and his family members.

Profit commission Overall compensation to depend on Reliance's financial performance The notice further stated that "in addition to the salary, perquisites and allowances, Anant M. Ambani shall be entitled to receive remuneration based on net profits." This means his overall compensation will also depend on Reliance Industries' financial performance. The move comes as part of a larger succession plan at India's most valuable company, which many see as an attempt by Mukesh Ambani to prevent any potential sibling rivalry.