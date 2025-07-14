It has gained over 29% this year

Bitcoin hits all-time high of $121,000: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:33 pm Jul 14, 2025

Bitcoin has hit an all-time high, crossing the $121,000 mark for the first time ever. The world's largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $120,893.86 after gaining over 29% this year. The historic milestone comes as investors anticipate policy wins for the digital asset industry in upcoming debates of the US House of Representatives.