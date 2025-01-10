What's the story

The Union Budget 2025 could bring a major overhaul to India's taxation system with the introduction of joint taxation for married couples.

The proposal has been suggested by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Under the new system, couples would be able to file their income tax returns (ITRs) jointly under the New Tax Regime.

The move would provide relief to families with a single source of income and promote better tax compliance.