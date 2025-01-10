Blinkit challenges Amazon, Flipkart with rapid delivery of laptops, printers
What's the story
Blinkit has expanded its service in order to deliver electronics like laptops, monitors, and printers, in 10 minutes.
The new initiative is currently available to residents of metro cities such as Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow.
The company's expansion into electronics, including laptops and printers, marks a direct challenge to Amazon and Flipkart, who currently dominate in this segment.
With its latest move, Blinkit aims to disrupt India's online electronics market.
Strategic partnerships
Partnership with leading electronics brands
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that Blinkit has partnered with top-tier electronics brands for this venture.
The platform will deliver laptops from HP; monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI; and printers from Canon and HP.
"We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category," Dhindsa stated on X.
Market positioning
Expansion into high-value item delivery
With this move, Blinkit becomes the third quick commerce platform in India to promise fast delivery of high-value items.
This comes after Flipkart Minutes and Bigbasket's BB Now.
The CEO also hinted at future expansions, saying that "most of these will be delivered by our large order fleet. We'll be adding a lot more brands and their products very soon."
Service diversification
Take a look at the recent ventures
Earlier this month, Blinkit launched a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram with plans to expand it to other major cities within two years.
This comes as Zomato, Blinkit's parent company, also ventured into the quick delivery space with a '15 minutes delivery' tab on its app.
In December, Blinkit launched Bistro, a new food delivery app aimed at delivering snacks, meals and beverages in just 10 minutes.