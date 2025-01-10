What's the story

Blinkit has expanded its service in order to deliver electronics like laptops, monitors, and printers, in 10 minutes.

The new initiative is currently available to residents of metro cities such as Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

The company's expansion into electronics, including laptops and printers, marks a direct challenge to Amazon and Flipkart, who currently dominate in this segment.

With its latest move, Blinkit aims to disrupt India's online electronics market.