What's the story

Kabeer Biswas, the co-founder of Dunzo, is all set to lead Walmart-owned Flipkart's quick commerce operations.

He will be the head of Flipkart Minutes, his second venture in the rapid delivery space after building and scaling Dunzo for over a decade.

The strategic move comes after reports of Biswas's exit from Dunzo due to operational challenges in the wake of rising competition in the industry.