Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas to lead Flipkart's quick commerce venture
What's the story
Kabeer Biswas, the co-founder of Dunzo, is all set to lead Walmart-owned Flipkart's quick commerce operations.
He will be the head of Flipkart Minutes, his second venture in the rapid delivery space after building and scaling Dunzo for over a decade.
The strategic move comes after reports of Biswas's exit from Dunzo due to operational challenges in the wake of rising competition in the industry.
Teamwork
Biswas to collaborate with Flipkart's senior VP
In his new role, Biswas will work closely with Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President at Flipkart.
This collaboration is expected to bolster Flipkart Minutes' position in the competitive quick commerce market.
With over a decade of experience in rapid delivery, Biswas brings deep expertise to a sector that has only recently gained traction.
Strategic move
Biswas's appointment follows Google's investment in Flipkart
Biswas's appointment follows Google investing $350 million in Flipkart in a $950 million fundraising round in May 2024, valuing the company at $36 billion.
The investment made Google a common investor in both Dunzo and Flipkart, with stakes of around 19% and 1%, respectively.
The decision to bring Biswas on board is likely to give Flipkart Minutes an edge over other quick commerce giants like Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Tata BigBasket.