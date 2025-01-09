What's the story

Apple and Google are staring at hefty fines in Brazil over privacy concerns tied to the widely-used photo-editing app, FaceApp.

A Brazilian judge has slapped a fine of roughly $3.1 million on both tech giants for distributing the app, which is alleged to have exploited user data without proper consent.

The companies are also fined about $82 per user who downloaded FaceApp in Brazil since June 2020, which could further amplify the financial ramifications of this ruling.