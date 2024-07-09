In brief Simplifying... In brief The FAA has ordered immediate inspections of Boeing 737s due to concerns over oxygen mask issues.

This follows Boeing's recommendation for airlines to update restraining straps on 737 oxygen generators, after discovering a new adhesive could cause units to shift.

Boeing has now reverted to the original adhesive and the FAA directive requires airlines to inspect and take corrective actions within 120 to 150 days, depending on the 737 model. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The directive applies to over 2,600 airplanes, including both 737 MAX and 737 Next Generation

FAA orders inspection of Boeing 737s over oxygen mask issue

By Mudit Dube 12:35 pm Jul 09, 202412:35 pm

What's the story The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes due to potential problems with passenger oxygen masks. This directive comes after multiple reports of oxygen generators shifting out of position, potentially hindering the supply of supplemental oxygen during a depressurization event. The directive applies to both 737 MAX and 737 Next Generation airplanes.

Company action

Boeing's response to oxygen mask issue

Boeing had previously issued a bulletin on June 17, urging visual inspections of the oxygen masks. The company disclosed on Monday that it had recommended airlines to update some of the restraining straps on 737 oxygen generators. This suggestion came after noticing that a new adhesive introduced in August 2019 allowed units to shift up to three quarters of an inch under certain conditions.

Adhesive change

Boeing reverts to original adhesive for oxygen generators

Boeing has announced, "We have gone back to the original adhesive for all new deliveries to ensure the generators remain firmly in place, as intended." The company also confirmed that inspections of the in-service fleet and undelivered airplanes have not identified any units that failed to operate properly.

Compliance requirements

FAA's airworthiness directive and airlines' responsibilities

The FAA's airworthiness directive is effective immediately, requiring inspections and corrective actions within 120 to 150 days depending on the 737 model. The FAA is also barring airlines from installing potentially defective parts. Airlines are mandated to conduct a general visual inspection and, if necessary, replace oxygen generators with new or serviceable ones, strap thermal pads, and reposition impacted oxygen generators.