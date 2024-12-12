Summarize Simplifying... In short Flipkart, after 9 years, has refreshed its logo to a simpler 'f' in shades of yellow and blue, aiming to appeal to a broader, younger audience.

The revamp comes as part of Flipkart's strategy to target a younger audience

After 9 years, Flipkart gets a new logo

By Mudit Dube 12:01 pm Dec 12, 2024

What's the story E-commerce giant Flipkart, owned by Walmart, has unveiled a new logo and revamped its homepage. This is the first time in nearly nine years that the company has refreshed its logo. The revamp comes as part of Flipkart's strategy to target a younger audience and capture a larger share of the fast-growing quick commerce market.

Logo details

New logo retains original color scheme with a twist

While the new logo retains the original color scheme, it features different shades of yellow and blue. Instead of the complete 'Flipkart' branding, the new logo now features only the company's initials 'f.' This is targeted at a wider user base, especially younger consumers who are rapidly moving their purchases from e-commerce to quick commerce.

Quick commerce

Flipkart's entry into quick commerce with 'Minutes'

The brand refresh comes after Flipkart's recent foray into the $6 billion quick commerce space with a service dubbed 'Flipkart Minutes.' Launched in Bengaluru, 'Minutes' has expanded to a few other cities since. The service is now prominently featured on Flipkart's homepage to drive customer usage. Earlier, Flipkart hadn't focused on rapid delivery but launched 'Minutes' to take on rivals Zomato's Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Tata BigBasket.

Expert opinion

Brand experts support Flipkart's logo refresh

Brand experts have backed Flipkart's logo refresh as a way to communicate evolution and new offerings. Samit Sinha from Alchemist Brand Consulting said such changes indicate growth beyond business as usual. He further explained if soft changes aren't made after years of existence, it means it's just business as usual for the company, which can be a tricky spot.