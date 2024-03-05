Next Article

Go First's sales head latest executive to quit beleaguered company

Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Grounded airline Go First faces a challenging road to resuming operations as a significant portion of its workforce, including top management, have resigned. Rakesh Tiwari, head of sales, is the latest senior official to leave. Per CNBC-TV18, a successful resolution applicant would require at least 1,000 employees, including licensed staff like pilots, to restart operations with up to 10 aircraft. The airline has been grounded since May 3 last year when it voluntarily filed for bankruptcy.

Tiwari's resignation follows the departure of several senior management members, including Kaushik Khona. Khona joined Go First as CEO in August 2020 and resigned in November 2023. Presently, only two vice presidents (legal and in-flight services) and heads of IOCC (Integrated Operations Control Center) and customer services remain in senior management, along with a few junior staff members. The mass departure of mid-management last year further complicates the process of resuming operations.

With the entire fleet of commanders gone, newly recruited pilots will need to be current on their flight training, which will take time. It will take "at least three months to put the entire system in place before taking the airline to the skies again," reported CNBC-TV18. Last month, Go First received two acquisition bids: a joint bit from SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways promoter Nishant Pitti and another from Sky One Airways owner Jaideep Mirchandani.