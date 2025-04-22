What's the story

Gold prices in India have crossed ₹1 lakh per 10gm for the first time, thanks to a massive rally in global markets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, 24-karat gold climbed by ₹1,650 to hit ₹99,800 per 10gm in Delhi.

A 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST) takes the prices of physical gold to ₹1,02,794.