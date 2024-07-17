In short Simplifying... In short Gold prices have reached a record high due to expectations of a US interest rate cut and geopolitical tensions.

In India, the price for 24 karat gold hit ₹74,030 per 10gm

Gold prices hit all-time high: What investors need to know

By Mudit Dube 04:39 pm Jul 17, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Gold prices soared to an unprecedented high on Wednesday, with spot gold rising 0.2% to $2,473.87 per ounce and peaking at a record $2,482.29. According to Reuters, US gold futures also experienced an uptick, increasing by 0.3% to $2,475.80. In India, the price for 24 karat gold hit ₹74,030 per 10gm. But what's causing the yellow metal to scale new price peaks?

Rate expectations

Anticipation of US interest rate cut fuels gold surge

The surge in gold prices is primarily attributed to the anticipation of a US interest rate cut in September. Recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials have stoked these expectations, leading to increased interest in gold. "Gold reached a new high watermark as investors position for the arrival of a lower interest rate environment," stated Tim Waterer, KCM Trade's chief market analyst.

Market factors

Market positioning and geopolitical tensions influence gold prices

Investor sentiment and market positioning have significantly contributed to the recent spike in gold prices. The current market positioning reflects a strong bullish outlook on gold. "If (gold) prices retrace, $2,450 near its previous record high seems like a tempting level for bulls to reload for its next leg higher," noted Matt Simpson, City Index's senior analyst. Geopolitical tensions and robust demand from China have also played a part in the price increase.

Investment outlook

Gold investments gain favor amid economic uncertainty

The current economic scenario presents a favorable environment for gold investments. The potential of a US interest rate cut makes gold an attractive asset, particularly given its status as a safe haven during economic uncertainty. Investors are positioning themselves to capitalize on possible further increases in gold prices, with the $2,500 range being the next immediate target.