The victim has not received compensation yet

ICICI Bank shocker: Customer accuses manager of Rs. 16cr fraud

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:55 am Feb 26, 202411:55 am

What's the story A woman named Shveta Sharma has accused a manager at ICICI Bank of defrauding her. The accused allegedly withdrew Rs. 16 crore in secret from her account, as reported by the BBC. Sharma had transferred funds from her US account to the bank, intending for them to be invested in fixed deposits. However, she claims that a bank official made fake accounts, forged her signature, and even manipulated her records to withdraw money without her knowledge.

Next Article

Timeline

How did the fraud come to light?

Sharma returned to India in 2016, and deposited her life savings of roughly Rs. 13.5 crore at ICICI Bank. She believed that over four years, the sum would climb to Rs. 16 crore with interest. This January, the fraud came to light when a new bank worker promised her better returns on her money. When Sharma decided to check her funds at the bank, she found that her fixed deposits were gone.

Action

Bank admits fraud and suspends accused manager

ICICI Bank has acknowledged the fraud and suspended the accused branch manager while an investigation is underway. The bank also filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. An ICICI Bank spokesperson expressed astonishment that Sharma was unaware of the transactions for the past three years. They assured her that she would receive her money back, in addition to interest, once the allegations are proven.

History

Previous forgeries at ICICI Bank

This incident comes on the heels of another case earlier this February, where a branch manager and aides at ICICI Bank in Rajasthan, were accused of swindling depositors out of crores of rupees. At that time, the bank acted quickly, and the spokesperson emphasized that no customers lost any money. However, according to the BBC report, despite ICICI Bank's promise to resolve Sharma's issue, more than six weeks have passed without any of her money being returned.