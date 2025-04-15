What's the story

India's retail inflation rate plunged to 3.34% in March, its lowest since September 2019.

The government released the data on Tuesday, noting a decline from February's 3.61%.

The decline is primarily due to a consistent drop in food prices, which also played a role in February's inflation rate.

The headline inflation remains comfortably within the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6% and below the ideal target of 4%.