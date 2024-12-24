Summarize Simplifying... In short Small businesses in India saw a significant surge in 2023-24, creating 11 million jobs and boosting the economy.

The number of small manufacturing businesses rose from 17.83 million to 20.15 million, contributing to an overall increase in small businesses from 65 million to 73.4 million.

This growth highlights the crucial role of these businesses in India's economy, particularly in the non-agricultural sector. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

There was a significant jump in number of small manufacturing businesses

Small businesses in India created 11M jobs in 2023-24

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:37 pm Dec 24, 202407:37 pm

What's the story India's small business sector, which includes manufacturing, trade, and services, has witnessed tremendous growth. According to a government report, employment in these businesses jumped from 109.6 million to 120.6 million jobs between the fiscal years of 2022-23 and 2023-24. The data also indicated a rise in the number of small manufacturing businesses during the same period.

Rise

Manufacturing businesses see significant growth

There was a significant jump in number of small manufacturing businesses. The number increased from 17.83 million in the fiscal year 2022-23 to 20.15 million in the next year, indicating a major growth in this segment of the economy. This growth is part of a larger trend that witnessed the overall number of small businesses across sectors grow from 65 million to 73.4 million in the same period.

Economic impact

Crucial role in India's economy

The survey was held from October 2023 to September 2024. Speaking at the release of the annual report, Saurabh Garg, Secretary at the Ministry of Statistics, emphasized the significance of small businesses in India's economy. He said, "The unincorporated non-agricultural sector, comprising small manufacturing, trade and other services, plays a crucial role in the economy... contributing significantly to employment."