You can now buy Eiffel Tower tickets using UPI

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:46 pm Feb 02, 2024

What's the story The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris is the first French merchant to adopt India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service. This move allows Indian tourists to easily book and pay for Eiffel Tower tickets by scanning a QR code on the merchant website using their preferred UPI app. As per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), there are plans to expand the service to other businesses in the tourism and retail sectors.

New partnership

NPCI partners with Lyra for UPI implementation

NPCI International Payments Ltd. has teamed up with Lyra, a French e-commerce and proximity payments specialist, to bring UPI service to France. This collaboration is significant because Indians are the second-largest group of international travelers to the Eiffel Tower. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously stated that UPI payments would kick off at the Eiffel Tower, marking a significant step in the growth of India's digital payment system.

Growing presence

UPI's global reach just transcended Asia

The introduction of UPI payments in France further extends the digital payment system's global reach. India has already signed agreements with Asian nations such as Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia to implement UPI. This expansion not only benefits Indian tourists but also strengthens economic ties between India and these countries, highlighting the increasing impact of India's digital payment infrastructure on the world stage.