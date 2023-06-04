Business

Indian-origin businessman offers private plane party for Rs. 11 lakh/hour

Luxury party on this plane will cost you Rs. 11 lakh per hour: Know more

Dubai-based Five Holdings, the luxury hospitality group owned by Indian-origin businessman Kabir Mulchandani, is offering a private jet experience like no other. Mulchandani's Five Holdings, widely known for its extravagant party resorts and hotels, has unveiled its 16-passenger flight with non-stop entertainment from the moment travelers embark on their trip to Dubai for around Rs. 11-12 lakh per hour.

Key features of luxurious party plane

In contrast to conventional corporate jets that are often associated with business meetings, Five Hotels & Resorts has designed a jet for exuberant festivities and non-stop entertainment. While the interior is fitted with multiple LED lights, the rear end of the main cabin has a bedroom that comes with a king-size bed and a unique "gust belt" to ensure the safety of passengers.

Here's how much it'll cost for commuters

As per reports, the jet will be operated by Zurich-based Comlux and is the first of Airbus SAS's new ACJ TwoTwenty models. The party flight packages range from Rs. 11-12 lakh per hour ($13,000 to $14,000), excluding additional relocation expenses. For context, those embarking on a round trip between London and Dubai would need to spend approximately $195,000 (around Rs. 1.6cr).

Mulchandani explains his company's vision

The founder and chairman of Five Holdings, Mulchandani, explained the brand's new vision and stated that they now see themselves as an entertainment company. "We've started thinking of ourselves as an entertainment company," he said. Furthermore, the Indian-origin businessman also revealed that he plans to invest in space tourism and a big party yacht next.

You can check out more details here

