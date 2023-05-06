Lifestyle

Souvenirs from Azerbaijan that are worth bringing back home

Souvenirs from Azerbaijan that are worth bringing back home

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 06, 2023, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Here's to your ultimate Azerbaijan shopping

Traveling to Azerbaijan and wondering what to buy on your way back? Well, besides its major attractions like mud volcanoes and stunning landscapes, this country which is also called the land of fire offers a multitude of things on the shopping front. These items reflect its authentic culture, heritage, and traditions, and will even keep you hooked on your vacation years down the line.

Silk products

Silk-making is one of the most important activities in Azerbaijan, which is why it makes a lot of sense to buy products made from it. A silk headscarf, which is locally called Kelaghayi, is one of the most popular ones as artisans weave the silk into squares, dye the fabric in vegetable juice, and embellish it with woodblock patterns.

Papaq hats

Papaq hats are worn by men in Azerbaijan, typically in the country's mountainous regions. It holds an important value for them as touching someone's hat is equal to insulting them and losing the hat is next to being shameless. It is generally made with Qaragul lamb's wool, which is first washed in salty water and then stitched by hand.

Armudu

This one is the perfect souvenir if you are someone who loves tea. Preserving the century-old traditions and beliefs of Azerbaijan, locals use Armudu cups to serve Azerbaijani tea when hosting guests. These cups resemble the shape of a pear and are also sometimes associated with the figure of a hostess. They usually weigh 100 gm and hence are easy to carry back home.

Carpets

Carpet weaving in Azerbaijan is so globally popular that it has even been recognized by UNESCO. These handmade carpets feature intricate designs (get ready to be spoilt for choice!) and are available at markets across the country. From minimalist to regal, they are available in so many patterns that they can spruce up anyone's home decor. Do get your hands on some.

Wool socks

Another souvenir that you should consider shopping for in Azerbaijan is the beautiful collection of wool socks. The Gusar region has many villages which house the Lezgis, a small community of people in which men work as shepherds on the hills while the women knit these colorful socks. These are warm, cozy, and affordable, so stock up on a pair or two.