5 comfort dishes from around the world

May 06, 2023

These comfort dishes will make you instantly happy

Comfort food not only tastes good but also makes us happy in a jiffy by lessening the impact of stress hormones. Most comfort foods are sweet and starchy which aids our body to create serotonin that in turn helps us relax and calm down. Apart from the common Indian comfort dishes, these comfort foods from around the world will melt your heart.

Kottu roti from Sri Lanka

A popular Sri Lankan comfort food, kottu roti is a spicy and aromatic vegetarian dish that is usually made with chopped-up roti, vegetables, onions, chilies, and scrambled eggs. A curry sauce is added on top with some chili flakes. Sometimes, meat is also added to the preparation to enhance the flavor. Kottu roti is made with a type of flatbread called Godhambara roti.

Grilled cheese from the US

A classic comfort dish in the US, grilled cheese is a simple crispy hot sandwich with two pieces of bread and a layer of gooey and creamy cheese in between. The dish, which originated in the US in the 1920s, satisfies one's craving for salt, carbs, and dairy with minimal effort. You can have it with some tomato soup on a chilled winter night.

Omurice from Japan

Comfort food for both kids and adults in Japan, omurice is a Japanese omelet made with tomato-flavored fried rice and thin, fried scrambled eggs. This savory dish has a soft texture and is usually topped with lots of ketchup and a splash of soy sauce. You can also have it with just salt and pepper. You will find several variations of the dish.

Minestrone from Italy

Minestrone is a hearty and wholesome thick soup that is usually made with vegetables, pasta, or rice. Some common ingredients used in this colorful soup include carrots, celery, leafy veggies, stock, herbs, parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes, and beans. This comfort dish from Italy has a rich and savory taste. It is perfect to have on a chilly day to warm up.

Blini from Russia

One of the most-eaten dishes in Russia, blinis are small and cute pancakes that are made with wheat or buckwheat flour and topped with sour cream, jam, and butter. The pancakes are also sometimes garnished with savory ingredients like mushrooms and chicken. They have a lovely color and a slightly rich, nutty, and toasty flavor. They are perfect to serve as appetizers at parties.